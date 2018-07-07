Youth corps member appreciates his mother in a lovely way as he passes out (Photos)

As some Youth corps members had their passing our parade earlier this week, there’s been lots of raving about the development on social media, with many of these corps members elated to have achieved this feat after a full year.

Some partied, others gave all glory to God and what not, a lady even dressed her kid in the NYSC regalia to her P.O.P – this gentleman also shared in the delight of passing out but did his in a quite unique way.

Joelson Ughwuba on Facebook, took to his page to share these lovely pics with his aged mum in the studio and wrote an impressive poem for her.

Sharing the photos, he wrote,

When life’s uneasy & sometimes CLUMSY

I know I’ve a great God & a caring MUMSY

Even when dad said an unexpected GOODBYE

They thought the things I need, I wouldn’t BUY

But everything I need that are all ESSENTIAL

Mum provided for me, by being QUINTESSENTIAL

She gave me Luv that took me up like a PROJECTILE

Unlike the slow millipede walk on a marble TILE

Mum I promise to be productive like a reservoir ROCK

So I can make you, an owner of an oil BLOCK

Ur prayers & moral advice took me to where I AM

Cos we serve a God who is the GREAT I AM

Whom in times of trouble, have served as my BOP

Back in my days in school and down to the day my POP

MUM I wanna say thank You for being there for Me

This is coming from Ur son, Mr. Joelson and that’s ME.

Luv u so much MUM

FINALLY I MADE IT

EX KOFA

Photos below,

Leave a Comment…

comments