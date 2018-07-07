Entertainment, Gossip, Viral

Youth corps member appreciates his mother in a lovely way as he passes out (Photos)

As some Youth corps members had their passing our parade earlier this week, there’s been lots of raving about the development on social media, with many of these corps members elated to have achieved this feat after a full year.

Some partied, others gave all glory to God and what not, a lady even dressed her kid in the NYSC regalia to her P.O.P – this gentleman also shared in the delight of passing out but did his in a quite unique way.

Joelson Ughwuba on Facebook, took to his page to share these lovely pics with his aged mum in the studio and wrote an impressive poem for her.

Sharing the photos, he wrote,

When life’s uneasy & sometimes CLUMSY
I know I’ve a great God & a caring MUMSY
Even when dad said an unexpected GOODBYE
They thought the things I need, I wouldn’t BUY
But everything I need that are all ESSENTIAL
Mum provided for me, by being QUINTESSENTIAL
She gave me Luv that took me up like a PROJECTILE
Unlike the slow millipede walk on a marble TILE
Mum I promise to be productive like a reservoir ROCK
So I can make you, an owner of an oil BLOCK
Ur prayers & moral advice took me to where I AM
Cos we serve a God who is the GREAT I AM
Whom in times of trouble, have served as my BOP
Back in my days in school and down to the day my POP
MUM I wanna say thank You for being there for Me
This is coming from Ur son, Mr. Joelson and that’s ME.
Luv u so much MUM
FINALLY I MADE IT
EX KOFA

Photos below,

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Rosy Meurer slams fans who are doubting that she’s 26 years old

Actress, Adesua Etomi-Wellington delves into music

Mrs. Obasanjo gives shocking revelations about her son, Olujonwo’s one-year marriage to billionaire daughter, Tope Adebutu

Blackface slams Tekno, Wizkid, Daddy Freeze and more in new interview

BBNaija’s Nina takes lovely selfie with her mother

Davido pays Tribute to DJ Olu ahead of Wireless Festival Performance in London

Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun embroiled in “fake” NYSC Certificate Scandal ?

2Baba’s baby mama, Sumbo Adeoye and husband welcome their first child

‘The scars and stretch marks on your wife’s stomach symbolizes the pain that comes with motherhood’ – Actress Rita Edochie

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *