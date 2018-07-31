By Young EntertainmentJuly 31, 2018 Yvonne Nelson And Akon On Set Of A New Movie (Photo) Popular international singer Akon was pictured on set of a new movie With ghanian actress Yvonne Nelson. Ad ==> LEARN How A Young Unemployed Graduate Makes 235K Monthly Online Legally, In This Recession Period. Click Here! Previous articleWizkid bags endorsement deal with Ciroc (Video) Next articleDJ Cuppy Launches Charity Foundation “Cuppy Foundation” You may also like Toke Makinwa Rocks N500k Purple Spandex Balenciaga Boots (Photos) DJ Cuppy Launches Charity Foundation “Cuppy Foundation” Wizkid bags endorsement deal with Ciroc (Video) Kylie Jenner fan spends N6.7m on lip filler to look like the star Duncan Mighty was here before Wizkid and Twitter – fans blast themselves “I Die Here” Actor Junior Pope says as he gushes over his wife’s curvy ass Linda Ikeji’s sister, Sandra Ikeji is engaged (Photos) Linda Ikeji’s sister, Sandra Ikeji is engaged (Photo+video) Wizkid Signs Endorsement Deal With Ciroc Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.