Zahra Buhari & Ahmed Indimi welcome baby boy in Spain

President Buhari’s daughter, Zahra Buhari has welcomed a baby boy with her husband, Ahmed Indimi in Spain.

The couple welcomed the child yesterday July 9, in a Spanish hospital and both mother and child are reportedly in stable condition.

Zahra Buhari is welcoming her first child with her husband, two years after they tied the knot in December 2016, in a lavish wedding ceremony and series of celebrations in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja and Maiduguri, Borno state that attracted dignitaries and political allies of her father from far and wide.

The latest mother is the daughter of Gen. Muhammadu Buhari, the president of Nigeria and his second wife, Aisha Buhari. So, President Muhammadu Buhari is the lastest Grandpa in town.

Ahmed Indimi on the other hand, is the son of one of the richest entrepreneurs in Nigeria, Mohammed Indimi, who is the founder and chairman of Oriental Energy company. Indimi comes from a big family — he has 3 brothers and 3 sisters.

Ahmed attended the American InterContinental University, Atlanta, United States of America. He has a degree in IT and currently working as the head of oil marketing department at his father’s company, Oriental Energy.

See photos of the lovely couple below:

Leave a Comment…

comments