Zahra Buhari thanks Nigerians who congratulated her after welcoming her son.

Days ago, President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter welcomed a new baby.

The baby was reportedly born in Spain where the mother had gone for the delivery.

Zahra gave birth to a bouncing baby boy and many people have since congratulated the woman and her husband, Ahmed Indimi.

Apparently overwhelmed by all the well wishes, Zahra has now sent a heartfelt message to all those who spared some time to reach out to her.

She revealed that the the journey to motherhood has been amazing.

‘Thank you to all those that congratulated my family and i on the arrival of the newest addition to the family’, she said

