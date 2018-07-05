Zambian man plans to sue his Teachers for teaching him things he can’t apply in society

A 27-year-old man old has taken to social media to complain that his teachers deceived him and he plans to sue them.

In a nine minutes video clip posted online, the young man identified as Robert Chikwanda from Lusaka, Zambia says his teacher’s taught him things that do no apply in society.

He said he is shocked that teachers were busy teaching him X + Y = 23 when all the formulas are not applying in society.

Chikwanda feels that his parents have been robbed because not even bank accountants use the English of rewrite. “To all my teacher’s who taught me I’m taking you to court for robbing my parents money. “You were busy teaching me rewrites in English, Starch, X + Y = 23 when none of the above is applying in society. “In banks we don’t use rewrites. I feel you taught me things that you knew could not add value in society” complained the youth. Yesterday he met two of his lawyers who agreed to help him deal with his ex primary and secondary school teachers.

