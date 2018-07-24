Zimbabwean woman jailed for bewitching her husband’s penis

A polygamous man, who is unable to have an erection whenever he meets with his first wife, took his second wife to court, accusing her of bewitching him and the second wife has now been sentenced to 13 months in prison.

Godwishes Magarira of Makanda Village in Gutu, Zimbabwe, took Memory Shiri, 24, before Gutu resident Magistrate, Victor Mohadi. He pleaded with Magistrate Victor Mohamadi to punish Shiri for bewitching him and causing him to have erectile dysfunction whenever he’s with his other wife.

The court heard that in 2016, Magarira approached Shiri and asked her why he fails to have an erection whenever he wants to have sex with the first wife and Shiri answered “ndakakusunga” which translates in English to mean, ” I bewitched you”. Shiri then took a nappy pin and a needle which were tied together and untied them while Magarira was watching and she told him that she had sorted out the problem.

Magarira accused Shiri of boasting that she can control his sex life. Magarira also got a medical examination report to prove that he was having sexual problems.

Witchcraft is not allowed under the Zimbabwean law and Shiri has now been sentenced to 13 months in prison wholly suspended on condition that she perfoms 455 hours of community service.

