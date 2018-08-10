10 feared dead as armed men invade bank in Edo

No fewer than 10 persons including a policeman were yesterday evening feared killed in a failed attempt by armed robbers to road two banks after they invaded Igarra, headquarters of Akoko-Edo local government area of Edo State.

The armed men were said to have attacked a police station which is about 1.2 kilometre from the banks, set ablaze the official vehicle of the newly posted Area Commander and killed a policeman.

It was gathered that two detainees at the police station said to have been arrested yesterday morning for minor offences were also killed. One of the detainees was reportedly arrested for incomplete vehicle particulars.

While four persons were reportedly killed within the premises of the two banks as the robbers failed to get access to the vault of the banks, three other persons were reportedly killed near the police station.

One of the youths in the community Ofei Obende said they tried to resist the robbers but were overpowered by their firepower but said that the police in the banks had exchange of gunfire which he said was responsible for the death of the three unidentifiable bodies.

He said another unknown person was caught in the cross fire and could help police in their investigation.

The Palace Secretary to the paramount ruler of the community, Otaru of Igarra, Elder Folorunsho Dania who confirmed the incident to Vanguard on phone said “This is a serious case, armed robbers have besieged Igarra so many lives killed, 10 dead persons have been counted.

“The police station set ablaze, the Area Commander’s new car set ablaze because we have an area commander now, then close to the police station, three people were killed and in the banks many persons were killed during the raid on the banks. It is a calamity. “In all, 10 lives have gone. They could not access the strong room of the banks.

The people that were killed in bank were outside the bank premises. “Four persons killed within the bank premises, a policeman killed in the police station then a stone throw from the police station, three persons were killed, the car of the new area commander was set ablaze. Igarra is in a war scene, I am right at the police station. “

It would be recalled that six persons were killed in similar manner in November 2015 when armed robbers invaded the community. “

As at the time of this report, the Police Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwabuzor said information about the attack was still sketchy and would release more details later.”

Source: Vanguard