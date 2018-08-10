Trending

10-Year-Old Girl Rescued After Being Married Off To Three Different Men (Video)

A ten years old girl who was married by three different men has been rescued by a good Samaritan..

The girl who is from Tirioko ward in Tiaty constituency, Kenya, was married when she was eight years old, but since she could not conceive.

She was beaten at her home which forced her to flee but was later married off to another man.

According to reports, the girl suffers from a disease that made her stomach to swell, but the men who married her thought she was pregnant.

READ  “We’ll kill when you come” – New video of IPOB members threatening Buhari ahead of his visit surface

Watch Video Below; 


You may also like

Okada rider gags 6-year-old, rapes her and pour sand on her head

How Missing Teenage Girl Was Hidden By Neighbour For Sex

Man With Swollen Testicles Reveals He Hasn’t Slept With Wife For 12 Years

We spent ₦49 billion on school feeding programme in 2 years – FG

Pastor publicly disgraced after being caught stealing goat in Anambra State (Video)

“The worst of President Buhari in 8 years will be better than the best of PDP in 16 years, i support and pray for him” – Actor Kenneth Okonkwo

Woman with two wombs delivered of a baby in each womb (Photos)

Nigerian man says women are perverts who feel entitled to sex when they’re horny

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 3rd August

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *