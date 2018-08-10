10-Year-Old Girl Rescued After Being Married Off To Three Different Men (Video)

A ten years old girl who was married by three different men has been rescued by a good Samaritan..

The girl who is from Tirioko ward in Tiaty constituency, Kenya, was married when she was eight years old, but since she could not conceive.

She was beaten at her home which forced her to flee but was later married off to another man.

According to reports, the girl suffers from a disease that made her stomach to swell, but the men who married her thought she was pregnant.

Watch Video Below;