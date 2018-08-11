11-Year-Old Twin Sisters Said To Be Smarter Than Albert Einstein Reveal Their Secret

Britain’s brightest twins – who are said to be even smarter than Einstein – claim their intelligence is all down to ditching Fortnite and Snapchat. Nishka and Nysa Upadhya have IQs of 162 which puts them in the top one per cent of the most intelligent people in the world — aged just 11.

The brainiacs, from Rickmansworth, Hertfordshire, already have their sights set on careers as lawyers after being inspired by Meghan Markle’s character Rachel Zane in Suits.

But to achieve their goals, the bright sisters said they steer clear of social media – including Snapchat and Instagram – that their peers love.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Nysa said: “I don’t like it. “I don’t think it’s appropriate for our age.”

The girls also steer clear of Fortnite, the computer game taking over the lives of teens across Britain.

Instead, Nishka was less than impressed, saying: “It’s crazy. I don’t like it. I don’t see the point.”

The twins took the Mensa test last month in London after dad Varun spotted an article about it online. Nishka and her sister Nysa – who is just a minute older – have now been declared child geniuses.

Nishka told The Sun: “We were so shocked when we got the results through and I just couldn’t believe it.

“It’s not like a test at school where you can revise and prepare, they ask you to do things like verbal reasoning and answer language problems, like picking out antonyms for words.

To qualify as a genius candidates must score at least 140 on the test.

With their 162, they beat the estimated scores of geniuses Stephen Hawking and Albert Einstein’s by two points.