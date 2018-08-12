Local News

12 Sokoto Lawmakers Abandon Tambuwal, Declare Support For Buhari

 

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal

Twelve of the 30-member Sokoto State House of Assembly have declared their loyalty to the All Progressives Congress and President Muhammadu Buhari.

The lawmakers stated this in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES Wednesday afternoon.

“We reiterate our commitment and loyalty to the APC led government under President Muhammadu Buhari,” they said in the statement.

Their announcement follows the decision of the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the APC.

