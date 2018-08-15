15-Year-old Girl Electrocuted While Bailing Water Out Of Their Flooded Home In Delta

Vivian Monye, a 15-year-old girl was on Tuesday electrocuted while assisting her father in a clean-up exercise after flood wreaked havoc in their rented apartment.

Acccording to a Daily Post report, the incident happened at Owanta Aliosimi quarters of Ika North East Local Government Area of Delta State.

It was gathered that the victim, unknowingly stepped on electricity wire inside the flood water that covered virtually all the houses within the quarters after the mid day downpour, which lasted several hours.

The victim’s father, Moses Monye, who confirmed to Daily Post the death of his daughter, said “Vivian and her brother were assisting me to bail out water that took over our apartment after the mid day heavy rainfall when suddenly BEDC restored power supply to our area, which caused electric surge.

“We all tried to run for safety but my daughter, Vivian got stuck before I could assist her inside the flood, she gave up the ghost,” the bereaved father said.

It was further gathered that Vivian, before her untimely death, was a student of a community secondary school in the area and the only daughter of her father, who also lost her mother at the age of six.

Vivian’s father, who said he was 70 years old, and had refused to remarry since the death of his wife, (Vivian’s mother), lamented thus, “It’s unfortunate and sad a experience, Vivian was the only daughter I have, the mother died when she was barely six years old, and I took care of her all alone. I couldn’t imagine watching my daughter Vivian helplessly as she died inside the flood water. I am finished”

Speaking to Daily Post, the state Commissioner for Special Duties, Barrister Ernest Ogwezzy, who paid a condolence visit to the bereaved family, expressed the state government’s commitment to ensuring flood menace becomes a thing of the past in the area.

He urged the beavered family to bear the loss and always look up to God.

He disclosed that the state government had earlier made provisions for those seriously affected by the rampaging flood caused by the heavy rainfall to relocate from their homes.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria