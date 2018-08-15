Uncategorized, Viral

“15 years ago, I remember saying ewwww I’ll never suck a d**k, now I’m a whole vacuum cleaner’ – Lady says

“15 years ago, I remember saying ewwww I’ll never suck a d**k, now I’m a whole vacuum cleaner’ – Pretty American lady saysAn American lady and mother of one, Precious Polk, has got herself trending on social media after she revealed via her facebook page that what she thought she never would 15yrs ago, she does it now beyond what she could ever have imagined.

According to her, about 15 years ago, she made a promise never to engage in oral s*x but fast forward to the present, she now a veteran in d**k sucking.

READ  ACN Supporters Protest Kogi Gov Polls Result, Block Highway

See her post below;

’15 years ago, I remember saying ewwww I’ll never suck a d**k, now I’m a whole vacuum cleaner.’


Tags

You may also like

‘Don’t just pray, pray the Word’ – Tonto Dikeh tells her fans as she slays in new photos

‘A wife is a screed job, Put ego aside & submit’ – Gideon Okeke issues advice to Nigerian men

I stand a better chance of being the first Igbo president – Governor Rochas Okorocha

First photo of Davido’s newly acquired private jet

Mayorkun acquires a brand new Porsche (Photos)

Medicals Worker Go On Strike As Psychiatric Patient Stabs Two Nurses And Beats Doctor To Coma In Ondo State

“I am more favoured to become the first Igbo President” – Governor, Rochas Okorocha

Mayorkun acquires a brand new Porsche (Photo)

Male youth corper who slapped a female corper for sexually harassing him shares his side of the story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *