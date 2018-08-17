Trending

17 Year Old Girl Cuts off Boyfriend’s D**k in Jigawa

A girlfriend to a secondary school teacher in Babura town of Jigawa state, Ramlatu Tafida, 17, has cut off the manhood of her boyfriend, Abdullahi Sabo, 25, with a knife.

Sabo, who is left with a dangling manhood after the fit of rage by his girlfriend, has been hospitalized in Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital Kano.

Miss Tafida meanwhile, has since been arraigned on three count charges of attempt to commit culpable homicide, assault and for taking law into her hand.

No details were given as to why she attempted to chop off her lover’s manhood.


