18 APC Sokoto House Of Assembly Members Dump Party, Follow Governor To PDP

Tambuwal at the Sokoto House of Assembly

Eighteen out of the 30 members of the Sokoto State House of Assembly on Wednesday defected from the ruling All Progressive Congress to the Peoples Democratic Party.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Speaker, Alhaji Salihu Maidaji, who was among the 18 defecting members, made the announcement at the Assembly plenary on Wednesday.

Maidaji said: “We the undersigned 18 members of the Sokoto State House of Assembly belong and identify with the faction of the APC-led by one of its founders, Alhaji Buba Galadima.

 

“We are aware that all efforts to bring sanity into the APC and unite the different groups, camps and faction have proved abortive.

“This after several attempts and efforts and the election is around the corner and we stand in danger if we remained in a party that is divided against itself.

“As such in accordance with the letters and spirit Section 109 (1) (g) of the constitution as amended hereby defect to PDP forthwith,” the Speaker said.

Reacting to the resolution by the 18 member, the remains 12 members at a press briefing after the plenary wished them well in their new party.

Alhaji Sani Yakubu (APC-Gudu), who spoke on their behalf, said that the 12 members would continue to remain committed and loyal to the APC-led government under President Muhammadu Buhari.

-NAN

