2018/2019 Season: Walker Speaks About Club’s Plan (Video)

Kyle Walker who joined Manchester City last season from Tottenham has come out to reveal Manchester City’s ambition for the new season.

Manchester City won the premier league last season by a record 100 points and also started the current season by dispatching Arsenal by 2 goals to nil.

Their breathtaking attacking concept of football has also gotten pundits and soccer lovers saying they are also the team to beat.

Walker in the video below bore his mind on what he thinks about the current season and he was also full of praises for Mahrez, their only signing in the transfer windows.

