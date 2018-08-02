2019: Four PDP Governors Working for APC

Abdulmumin Jibrin

Abdulmumin Jibrin, a member of the House of Representatives from Kano State has claimed that at least four Governors in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), are working with the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2019 election.

Jibrin, who refused to reveal the identities of the Governors, explained that they have a “cross-party arrangement” with the APC.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, Jibrin said: “At the moment, not less than four to five PDP governors are working in a cross-party arrangement to support the APC in the next presidential election.”

He added that the ruling party is “not shaking”, despite losing many of its key members in the last one week.

Jibrin, however, said adequate measures were being put in place to ensure that the party’s “strongholds remain intact.”

“If the APC were presenting another candidate other than President Muhammadu Buhari, I would have been a bit jittery about the defections but there is this consensus within the party with Buhari as our presidential candidate.





“Those people against Buhari in Nigeria are just a group of elites with no electoral value. And so in the next election is going to be between some sections of the elites verses the masses,” the lawmaker added.

