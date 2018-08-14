2019: Nigerians react to Saraki and Dankwanbo’s visit to Obasanjo

Governor of Gombe state, Ibrahim Dankwambo is currently in a closed door meeting with former president Olusegun Obasanjo.

This comes only hours after Senate President Bukola Saraki visited the former president in his Otta home.

Nigerians reacting to these closed door meeting with the influential former president have wondered if Otta, is now a screening point for aspiring presidents.

They argued that the 2019 presidential election has reignited Obasanjo’s political relevance, as members of the People’s Democratic Party(PDP) running for presidency have started going to him. One even asked if former VP Atiku Abubakar will also get an invitation.

See some of their reactions below

