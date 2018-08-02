2019: Why Nigerians Should Forget About APC – Anglican Bishop Blows Hot

File photo
While speaking at the Basilica of St. James the Great Cathedral Atani, headquarters of Anglican Diocese of Ogbaru, the Anglican Bishop of Aguata Diocese, Rt. Rev. Samuel Ezeofor, called on Nigerians to withdraw their support from the All Progressives Congress (APC).
The bishop said what is important now is for politicians to look around and find out which of the parties that will move the nation forward and then join the bandwagon.
“APC has moved us backward and if we must progress, we must do the needful by leaving the APC which could not lead Nigeria to the promised land and queue behind a party that can guarantee our progress because we must progress as a nation since Nigeria is bigger than a single individual or APC as a political party,” Bishop Ezeofor said.
Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria