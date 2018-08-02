2019: Why Nigerians Should Forget About APC – Anglican Bishop Blows Hot

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, an influential cleric and Bishop in Anambra state, given reasons Nigerians should ignore the ruling APC.

While speaking at the Basilica of St. James the Great Cathedral Atani, headquarters of Anglican Diocese of Ogbaru, the Anglican Bishop of Aguata Diocese, Rt. Rev. Samuel Ezeofor, called on Nigerians to withdraw their support from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to Vanguard , the cleric who made the call during the enthronement of Rt. Rev. Prosper Amah as the second Bishop of Ogbaru Diocese, said APC has disappointed Nigerians, adding that the congregation should transfer to any other political party that would move Nigeria forward.

The bishop said what is important now is for politicians to look around and find out which of the parties that will move the nation forward and then join the bandwagon.

“APC has moved us backward and if we must progress, we must do the needful by leaving the APC which could not lead Nigeria to the promised land and queue behind a party that can guarantee our progress because we must progress as a nation since Nigeria is bigger than a single individual or APC as a political party,” Bishop Ezeofor said.