23-year-old lady goes under the knife to look like Kim Kardashian (Photos)

Anastaskia Kvitko is a Russian model who is locally known as the “Russian Kim Kardashian’.

She reportedly went under the knife to have the same eye-popping body with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star, and the results are mindblowing.

Anastasia Kvitko is a Russian glamour model and entrepreneur. Kvitko was born and raised in western Russia in the Kaliningrad Oblast region and moved to the United States in her late teen years.

She first moved to Miami to pursue modeling. After a short time in Miami she then moved to Los Angeles to pursue modeling full-time.