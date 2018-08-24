24 Nigerians trapped in Libya slave market refuse to be repatriated back – Abike Dabiri

Senior Special Assistant to the president on foreign relations and Disapora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa has revealed that 116 Nigerians have been processed online by the Nigeria Mission in Tripoli.

The presidential aide stated that the illegal immigrants, who were traced to Osama detention center in Zawiya have been rescued.

According to Mr Abike Dabiri, 24 out of the 116, have refused to be repatriated back home, insisting that they must go on to Europe.

She however made clear the resolve of the President Muhammadu Buhari led government to ensure every stranded immigrant returns home to safety.