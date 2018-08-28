28-Year-Old Mother Of One Hangs Herself, Leaves Suicide Note (Photo)

A woman was on Wednesday found dead in a case of suspected suicide.

An endless cry of a one-year-old baby prompted neighbours in Bamburi, Mombasa, Kenya to come to its rescue. The wailing was as a result of a mysterious death; the infant’s mother Jackline Ngugi, 28 had gone through.

Ms Ngugi’s body was Wednesday night found dangling from the fan of her room leaving the toddler crying.

A neighbor said the single mother’s death shocked them as she was “a happy lady” during her three-year stay at Fisheries in Kisauni sub county.

NEIGHBOUR

The deceased’s baby has been taken in by a neighbour.

According to police reports, Ms Ngugi lived alone for the last three years.

She left a suicide note asking God to be the judge of her action.

“God forgive me. This was not my will neither my wish. Fight for my blood God. Watch over my son. I have taken my life. Mum forgive me, I did not want any of this to happen to me. Take care of my son. God be the judge and fight for my innocent blood. If they drove me to this be the judge,” reads the note.

Mombasa police commander Johnston Ipara said investigations were on.

“We are yet to establish whether she was hanged or she killed herself.