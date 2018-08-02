Uncategorized, Viral

2Baba And Annie Idibia Get Romantic In Public (Photo)

The marriage between Innocent ‘2Baba’ and Annie Macauley Idibia has continued to wax stronger since they got married six years ago.

This is a photo of 2Baba gushing over his wife, Annie as they both clubbed together at Rumours which belongs to her man.

Annie was all smiles as the 42 year old pecked her in full public glare. Annie shared the picture on her Instagram account with some sweet words which read;

“MCM …MCE…
May God Bless Every Single Person Reading This Now!!!! May This Week Bring You indescribably Blessings And Happiness With Smiles As Bright/Brighter And Genuine As Mine.. Amen”

Innocent Ujah Idibia, known by his stage name 2Baba, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, record producer and entrepreneur. Prior to July 2014, he went by the stage name 2face Idibia.

