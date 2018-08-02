Uncategorized, Viral

2Face Can’t Keep His Hands Off His Wife, Annie, Says He Misses Her After Weeks Of Traveling (Video)

A very romantic video clip which emerged online shows how 2Face Idibia couldn’t keep his hands off his wife, Annie Idibia shortly after he returned to the country from a foreign trip.

Nollywood actress, Annie Idibia, who is the wife of legendary R&B singer, 2Face Idibia, has taken to her Instagram page to reveal how her celebrity hubby missed her so much.The proud mother-of-two shared the romantic video clip of 2Face who has been away for business for some weeks, and returned to Nigeria last night, as he was all over her at their home in Lagos.

Watch the video below;


