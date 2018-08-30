’30BillionGang’, DJ Ecool buys himself a ₦16 million diamond encrusted watch, Davido reacts

The ’30BillionGang’ DJ Ecool has just acquired for himself a ₦16 million diamond encrusted watch and he is currently having the best moments of his life.
The watch cost approximately $45,000 (N16.2million)
Taking to his social media accounts to show off his new watch which he just bought for himself after working so hard for it.
He wrote;
“Been working too hard. Had Gift to myself! Blessings.”
Fans, including Davido have taken over his comment section to congratulate him on his new acquisition.