’30BillionGang’, DJ Ecool buys himself a ₦16 million diamond encrusted watch, Davido reacts

The ’30BillionGang’ DJ Ecool has just acquired for himself a ₦16 million diamond encrusted watch and he is currently having the best moments of his life.

The watch cost approximately $45,000 (N16.2million)

Taking to his social media accounts to show off his new watch which he just bought for himself after working so hard for it.

He wrote;

“Been working too hard. Had Gift to myself! Blessings.”

Fans, including Davido have taken over his comment section to congratulate him on his new acquisition.