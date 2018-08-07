Sports

33-Year-Old Taiye Taiwo Scores Superb Free Kick Against Former Club (Video)

Former Super Eagles left-back, Taye Ismaila Taiwo (The Tornado) led a massive goals scoring spree for Nigerian players at the weekend, as he hit target from the blue, alongside seven of his compatriots all across Europe.

‘TT’ hit target in Finland, as the former Olympique Marseille of France, AC Milan of Italy, Queens Park Rangers of England and Dynamo Kiev of Ukraine hot shot defender struck his first goal for RoPS in a 2-2 against his former club, HJK Helsinki.

READ  Jordon Ibe Set To Turn Down England To Play For Nigeria

Taiwo was talk of the crowd at Telia 5G -Areena in Helsinki, as he made it 2-1 in the 54th minute with a trademark thunderous free-kick against the side he played for in the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

Watch Video Below;


You may also like

How to Stop Losing in Football Betting

Alex Iwobi Speaks On Being “Arsene Wenger’s Pet” After Party Scandal

Arsenal midfielder Alex Iwobi signs new long-term contract

Ahmed Musa Joins Al-Nassr In Saudi Arabia

Gabriel Jesus Extends Man City Contract For Five More Years

See The New Rules Set Out For Premier League Managers Ahead Of The Season

Cristiano Ronaldo Meets With Juventus Teammates On First Day Of Training

Cristiano Ronaldo Lands In Turin With Girlfriend Ahead Of First Juventus Training

Referee Asks Ozil For Autograph, He Signs It On Yellow Card

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *