33-Year-Old Taiye Taiwo Scores Superb Free Kick Against Former Club (Video)

Former Super Eagles left-back, Taye Ismaila Taiwo (The Tornado) led a massive goals scoring spree for Nigerian players at the weekend, as he hit target from the blue, alongside seven of his compatriots all across Europe.

‘TT’ hit target in Finland, as the former Olympique Marseille of France, AC Milan of Italy, Queens Park Rangers of England and Dynamo Kiev of Ukraine hot shot defender struck his first goal for RoPS in a 2-2 against his former club, HJK Helsinki.

Taiwo was talk of the crowd at Telia 5G -Areena in Helsinki, as he made it 2-1 in the 54th minute with a trademark thunderous free-kick against the side he played for in the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

