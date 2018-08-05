5 profitable businesses you can start with just N5,000 in Nigeria – #2 can make you a millionaire in a year if you do it right

Business to start with 5000: Ignorance I will say is one of the killer factor that is eating deep into the success of most people today. There are thousands of businesses out there that one can start with absolutely little or no capital involved. I know you will ask me how ? Don’t be surprised if I say most people should have made it sky high by now but they have not been able to due to ignorance of somethings. You might have at one point or the other had some certain amount of money at hand but confused on what type of business to go into. Most people have been nurturing a business for more than a year and still yet to start due to capital. Hello, there are businesses you can start with that little money.

Those businesses are waiting for you to come up to them. In this article, I will be discuss 5 solid business you can start with just 5,000 naira only. The money might seem small but I bet you, its changing life out there. I don’t want to assure you that everybody will get a breakthrough with this. This is because many people will say ” I have read this many times” and that is why they can’t improve. People that are experimenting are making money but talkers are stagnant. Let’s get started.

1. Start A Bulk Sms Business

I wish I had discovered the goodies loaded in starting a bulk sms business earlier than this.

Bulk sms business is one of the fast growing private businesses people are getting into these days. Bulk sms business is a type of business where you get to help organizations or corporate bodies to forward messages to a large number of people.

As popular as bulks sms is, I can categorically tell you that there are lots of schools, churches, organizations that don’t know about it. Some that even know about it don’t want to go through the stress.

It is not necessary you have your own site, all you need to do is register with some ready made bulk sms sites and use there platform. A lot of them are out there, you can check them out on google but I can suggest www.oseasms.com.

When you register with this site, load your account and get your unit.

After this, you can begin to approach organizations, churches and schools. Tell them what you do. Give them every reason to buy your idea.

You can even contact me to draft you a smart and convincing proposal.

You can also make money from bulk sms marketing. Tell schools, blog owners and various business owners that you can market them. All you need do is get lots of number and do what you can do.