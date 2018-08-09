News

51-Year-Old Armed Robber Arrested By SARS At A Market Square (Photo)

Operatives attached to Imo police command have arrested a notorious criminal suspect identified as Durunzenwata Emeka Reginad of Amaigbo in Nwangele local government area, Imo state.

The 51-year-old unrepentant suspect was was arrested by operatives of F-SARS Imo Command on 04/08/2018 at Akatta Market Square in Oru West L.G.A.

The suspect is said to be responsible for the robbery, kidnapping and murder of so many victims among whom are Late Chidi Eburuaji ‘m’ who was kidnapped at Owerri Nkworji on 18/07/2018 and subsequently murdered.

Suspect also specializes in waylaying, robbing and diverting petrol tankers and lorries.

During the encounter that led to his arrest, suspect fled on sighting the operatives but was arrested after sustaining gunshot injuries on his legs.

Investigation is in progress.


