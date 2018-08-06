Uncategorized, Viral

6 sisters thrive despite losing their mum 10 months after losing their dad (Photos)

6 sisters thrive despite losing their mum 10 months after losing their dad (Photos)Losing a parent is bad enough, but losing two within a short period of time is a nightmare, especially when the kids are still really young.

But these six sisters who lost their dad then lost their mum 10 months after that are thriving and grateful for life.

They are calling themselves Orphans with Grace and are still smiling in spite of the loss they’ve endured.

One of the sister who shared the below photos on her Twitter handle, wrote;

Let me bless Yall with pictures of me and my sisters a month after losing our Mum and 10 months after losing our Dad ❤️ We are orphans with GRACE

See photos below;


