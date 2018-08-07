60-years-old woman gives birth to baby after 30 years of marriage

A 60-year-old woman identified as Mrs. Grace Arowojolu, has given birth to a bouncing baby after 30 years of marriage. The woman was pictured carrying the new baby after the ‘miraculous’ delivery.

A man who is purported to be a member of her church posted the report on Facebook, giving thanks to the God of the General Overseer of the Living Faith church, Bishop David Oyedepo.

He wrote:

“At age 60 and after 30 years of marriage. Mrs Grace Arowoloju, she gave birth to a baby girl. God of David Oyedepo, Thank You.Congratulations to her.”