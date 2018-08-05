Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 5th August

Vanguard

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and his erstwhile deputy, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, clashed, again, yesterday, after the former, said God will not forgive him if he supports Atiku’s presidential bid ahead of 2019 election

Punch

Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District and President of the Civil Rights Congress of Nigeria, Shehu Sani, speaks with LEKE BAIYEWU and JOY MARCUS about his struggle and freedom

Thisday

Gombe State Governor, Dr. Ibrahim Dankwambo saturday declared intention to contest presidential race on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), making him the fifth aspirants the indicated interest in the party nomination.

The Sun

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Judiciary Reforms, Mrs Juliet Ibekaku-Nwagwu, believes that Nigeria must spare nothing in the fight against corruption.

Guardian

Taraba State Police Command, yesterday, confirmed that four persons were killed and several houses razed following upheaval in Kunini village of Lau Local Government Council of the state.

The Nation

Four persons were yesterday crushed to death by a tanker in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

The Nation

Thses senatorsspectively, Isa Hama Misau and Rafiu Ibrahim have warned their counterpart from Katsina south, Abu Ibrahim and his colleagues in the All Progressives Congress (APC) not to foment any trouble when the Senate resumes on September 25, as the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki would never resign from the position.

Daily Trust

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has pledged to devote 21 percent of the federal budget to education if elected president next year.