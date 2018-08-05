Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 5th August

Vanguard
2019: Go and settle with your God, not me; Atiku tells Obasanjo
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and his erstwhile deputy, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, clashed, again, yesterday, after the former, said God will not forgive him if he supports Atiku’s presidential bid ahead of 2019 election
Punch
I was once in prison with Obasanjo, editors for treason –Shehu Sani
Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District and President of the Civil Rights Congress of Nigeria, Shehu Sani, speaks with LEKE BAIYEWU and JOY MARCUS about his struggle and freedom
Thisday
2019: Dankwambo Formally Joins PDP Presidential Race
Gombe State Governor, Dr. Ibrahim Dankwambo saturday declared intention to contest presidential race on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), making him the fifth aspirants the indicated interest in the party nomination.
The Sun
Why FG is opposed to Dasuki’s bail – Ibekaku, Presidential Aide on Judiciary Reforms
Senior Special Assistant to the President on Judiciary Reforms, Mrs Juliet Ibekaku-Nwagwu, believes that Nigeria must spare nothing in the fight against corruption.
Guardian
7 killed in Taraba, Plateau with houses burnt
Taraba State Police Command, yesterday, confirmed that four persons were killed and several houses razed following upheaval in Kunini village of Lau Local Government Council of the state.
The Nation
Horror as tanker crushes four to death in Port-Harcourt
Four persons were yesterday crushed to death by a tanker in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.
The Nation
Saraki won’t resign from his position —Senators
Thses senatorsspectively, Isa Hama Misau and Rafiu Ibrahim have warned their counterpart from Katsina south, Abu Ibrahim and his colleagues in the All Progressives Congress (APC) not to foment any trouble when the Senate resumes on September 25, as the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki would never resign from the position.
Daily Trust
What I will do to education when I become President next year, by Atiku Abubakar
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has pledged to devote 21 percent of the federal budget to education if elected president next year.