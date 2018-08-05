Trending

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 5th August

Vanguard

2019: Go and settle with your God, not me; Atiku tells Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and his erstwhile deputy, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, clashed, again, yesterday, after the former, said God will not forgive him if he supports Atiku’s presidential bid ahead of 2019 election

Punch

I was once in prison with Obasanjo, editors for treason –Shehu Sani

Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District and President of the Civil Rights Congress of Nigeria, Shehu Sani, speaks with LEKE BAIYEWU and JOY MARCUS about his struggle and freedom

Thisday

2019: Dankwambo Formally Joins PDP Presidential Race

Gombe State Governor, Dr. Ibrahim Dankwambo saturday declared intention to contest presidential race on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), making him the fifth aspirants the indicated interest in the party nomination.

The Sun

Why FG is opposed to Dasuki’s bail – Ibekaku, Presidential Aide on Judiciary Reforms

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Judiciary Reforms, Mrs Juliet Ibekaku-Nwagwu, believes that Nigeria must spare nothing in the fight against corruption.

Guardian

7 killed in Taraba, Plateau with houses burnt

Taraba State Police Command, yesterday, confirmed that four persons were killed and several houses razed following upheaval in Kunini village of Lau Local Government Council of the state.

READ  Sir Alex Ferguson Pays Touching Tribute As Arsene Wenger Announces His Departure From Arsenal

The Nation

Horror as tanker crushes four to death in Port-Harcourt

Four persons were yesterday crushed to death by a tanker in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

The Nation

Saraki won’t resign from his position —Senators

Thses senatorsspectively, Isa Hama Misau and Rafiu Ibrahim have warned their counterpart from Katsina south, Abu Ibrahim and his colleagues in the All Progressives Congress (APC) not to foment any trouble when the Senate resumes on September 25, as the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki would never resign from the position.

Daily Trust

What I will do to education when I become President next year, by Atiku Abubakar

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has pledged to devote 21 percent of the federal budget to education if elected president next year.

 


Tags

You may also like

Lady narrates her scary experience with an invisible man in Lagos

See the erotic message married Nigerian woman sent to comedian Michael Blackson

Jealous 3rd wife stabs husband to death in Lagos

Comedian Edo Charles finds out he has a daughter 18 Years after her birth

Lady shreds boyfriend’s Call to Bar certificate, destroys his TV because she was angry

See How A Grandmother Fought Thieves Who Tried To Steal Her Car

See How Fighter Jets Destroyed Boko Haram Hideout In Borno

If EFCC wants to be a political party let it apply to INEC – Omokri

APC, Presidency bribing senators with N50m to impeach Saraki, Dogara – Frank Timi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *