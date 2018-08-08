Buhari sanctioned Osinbajo’s sack of DG of DSS



President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the dismissal of the Director-general of the Department of State Services(DSS), Mr Lawan Daura.

This was made known immediately after the federal executive council meeting on Wednesday by Femi Adesina.

Mr Adesina, spokesman to the president said this while addressing newsmen at the state house. Adesina noted that any decision made by the Vice president, when Buhari goes on holiday, stands.

In his words:

What we will like to say for the umpteenth time is that the presidency is one. Whenever the president is proceeding on vacation, he transmits power to the vice-president, who then become the acting president. On this occasion he also did that.”

“So the acting president has all the powers of a president. Now it’s a matter then of decency and we know that the acting president is a decent man, there is no tussle for power, there is no tough battle between him and the president.

“When something like what happened yesterday will happen, there then will be unanimity. There is no way there won’t be unanimity on that kind of decision. It’s not something that will be discussed with the press but know that there was unanimity in the decision.”