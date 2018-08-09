Something frightful is about to happen in Nigeria – FFK



Foremost People’s Democratic Party, PDP chieftai, Femi Dani Kayode has reacted to reports that the newly sacked Director-general of the Department of State Services(DSS), Lawan Daura is on police custody.

The former Aviation minister, said he could categorically confirm that Daura, wasn’t humiliated and disgraced according to reports. He also noted that Nigerians should be vigilant and prayerful as so frightful is about to happen in the country.

Fani Kayode made this known yesterday evening via his twitter handle. He wrote:

I can confirm that it is not true that Daura was taken to SARS. It is not true that he is in police custody. It is not true that he has been disgraced and humiliated. I can also confirm that something frightful is brewing in our country and we must all be prayerful and vigilant. — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) August 8, 2018

He also weighed in on the latest claims that the former DSS DG, was bribed by Saraki, and betrayed Buhari. According to the PDP chieftain, it is false and absurd. He wrote:

The assertion that Daura "betrayed" Buhari is absurd.He was loyal to a fault. The narrative that is being spun by the govt. to make it look as if he acted on his own is FALSE.Buhari and Osinbanjo ordered him to carry out the NASS coup and they must bear the responsibility for it — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) August 9, 2018



Fani Kayode also stated that the country was sitting on a keg of gun powder, noting that the desperation of many politicians to hold power is driving the country to war.