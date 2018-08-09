Metro News, Trending

Something frightful is about to happen in Nigeria – FFK


Foremost People’s Democratic Party, PDP chieftai, Femi Dani Kayode has reacted to reports that the newly sacked Director-general of the Department of State Services(DSS), Lawan Daura is on police custody.

The former Aviation minister, said he could categorically confirm that Daura, wasn’t humiliated and disgraced according to reports. He also noted that Nigerians should be vigilant and prayerful as so frightful is about to happen in the country.

Fani Kayode made this known yesterday evening via his twitter handle. He wrote:

He also weighed in on the latest claims that the former DSS DG, was bribed by Saraki, and betrayed Buhari. According to the PDP chieftain, it is false and absurd. He wrote:


Fani Kayode also stated that the country was sitting on a keg of gun powder, noting that the desperation of many politicians to hold power is driving the country to war.


