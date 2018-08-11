Politics, Trending, Uncategorized

Make Buhari a life president? Nigerians express ‘frustration’ at overzealous politician

Lawal Gumau, All Progressives Congress(APC) senatorial candidate for Bauchi South Bye-election has vowed to make President Muhammadu Buhari, a life president, if he’s elected.

The aspiring senator made it clear, how he would sponsor a bill to amend the constitution to make this happen.

He said this at the close of his campaign in Bauchi. In his words;

“>I, Lawal-Yahaya Gumau, want you to know that the mandate that will be given to me on Saturday is to go and protect Buhari’s interest in the senate,” he noted.

“This is the only mandate that I will be going to the senate with, having fulfilled every other mandate to the best of my ability while in the house of representatives for eight years.

“By God’s grace, we will amend Nigeria’s constitution to allow Buhari to be president for the remaining years of his life. He will only cease to be president when God takes his life.”

“Obasanjo tried all his best for the constitution to be amended to allow him go for a third term, but God didn’t approve of it because of its lack of sincerity. What is now needed in Nigeria is to protect Buhari’s interest and that is what we will do.”

Nigerians have expressed their dissatisfaction at the politician’s statement. They decried the breed of politicians that make it to the National Assembly, saying that’s the reason the NASS is the way it is.

