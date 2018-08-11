Make Buhari a life president? Nigerians express ‘frustration’ at overzealous politician

Lawal Gumau, All Progressives Congress(APC) senatorial candidate for Bauchi South Bye-election has vowed to make President Muhammadu Buhari, a life president, if he’s elected.

The aspiring senator made it clear, how he would sponsor a bill to amend the constitution to make this happen.

He said this at the close of his campaign in Bauchi. In his words;

“>I, Lawal-Yahaya Gumau, want you to know that the mandate that will be given to me on Saturday is to go and protect Buhari’s interest in the senate,” he noted.

“This is the only mandate that I will be going to the senate with, having fulfilled every other mandate to the best of my ability while in the house of representatives for eight years.

“By God’s grace, we will amend Nigeria’s constitution to allow Buhari to be president for the remaining years of his life. He will only cease to be president when God takes his life.”

“Obasanjo tried all his best for the constitution to be amended to allow him go for a third term, but God didn’t approve of it because of its lack of sincerity. What is now needed in Nigeria is to protect Buhari’s interest and that is what we will do.”

Nigerians have expressed their dissatisfaction at the politician’s statement. They decried the breed of politicians that make it to the National Assembly, saying that’s the reason the NASS is the way it is.

See some reactions below

"My only mission of going to the Senate is to make Buhari I life president" This was what came out of a supposed leader and law maker's mouth…… Get your PVC this coming week and get ready for a better Nigeria in 2019. Your vote counts!!!!! — MY PVC MY POWER (LAZY NAIJA YOUTHS) (@my_pvc_mypower) August 11, 2018

"We’ll amend Nigeria’s Constitution to allow Buhari be President till God takes his life" – Sen. Lawal Yahaya Gumau (APC Candidate in Bauchi South Senatorial district) Nigerians: pic.twitter.com/hl98d3TChb — Oba Of Nigeria (@UrbanCulture16) August 11, 2018

For an aspiring senator to talk about protecting Buhari's interest and amending the constitution to make Buhari a life time president shows what has been going on in the secrets. These men don't just speak like that. We must resist this move by all means. @henryshield @segalink — CONFIDENCE (@realNCNC) August 11, 2018

Any body soliciting for constitutional amendment to make Buhari life President is not fit to be a law maker. If Bauchi people from his constituency are wise enough, they will see he has nothing to offer.

These lots just ride on Buhari's popularity to win polls. — Nwagbogwu Benjamin (@Benzorla) August 11, 2018