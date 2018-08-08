News, Uncategorized

8 Nigerian men arrested in Thailand for online romance scam (Photos)

Eight Nigerian men and six Thai suspects have been arrested for alleged collusion in an online romance scam, swindling nearly Bt2 million from Thai women in Ratchaburi, Samut Sakhon, Phitsanulok, Chon Buri and Bangkok’s Dusit district, Thailand.

Deputy Tourist Police chief Maj-General Surachate Hakpan told a press conference on Monday, August 6, that the investigation began after complaints from victims – each of whom wired between Bt300,000 and Bt500,000 to the gang.

He said that the Thai suspects – including at least four Thai women – aided the gang by opening bank accounts and withdrawing cash for the foreign suspects.

Despite the Thai suspects’ claim of innocence, he said they would face a charge of public fraud and abetting trans-national crimes, which is punishable with up to 10 years imprisonment.

