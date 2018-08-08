8 Notorious Kidnappers Who Killed Katsina Commissioner Along Abuja-Kaduna Expressway Arrested (Photo)

The suspected Abuja-Kaduna expressway kidnappers paraded by the police on Wednesday, August 1, 2018.

The Nigeria Police Force on Wednesday announced the arrest of eight notorious kidnappers operating along Abuja-Kaduna expressway.

On July 22, armed kidnappers numbering about 10 had a field day on the dreaded Abuja-Kaduna expressway, killing and abducting scores of travellers.

Among those killed by the kidnappers at a point between Jere and Kateri was a former Katsina State commissioner of Education, Halimatu Idris.

In a terse statement posted by ace crime buster, Abba Kyari, the hoodlums were arrested by the Intelligence Response Team, which he leads.

He said the suspects had confessed to several killings and kidnappings along the expressway.

“Eight deadly kidnappers/killers terrorising Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Expressway arrested by IRT.

“Two AK47 rifles, several other weapons and army uniforms recovered.

“The kidnappers confessed to several kidnappings and killings along the expressway by shooting on the cars of innocent citizens.

“Serious efforts to arrest remaining gang-members in progress. Suspects and arms recovered were paraded by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO) today 1/8/18,” he said.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria