Uncategorized, Viral

99.9% of the guys I dated couldn’t satisfy me – Princess Shyngle, says as she shows her love machine

99.9% of the guys I dated couldn’t satisfy me – Princess Shyngle, says as she shows her love machineGambian Ghana-based actress and model, Princess Shyngle has disclosed that 99.9% of the guys he dated couldn’t do what her sexy dildo has been doing for her.

According to her, 99% of the guys she dated couldn’t perform well in bed so her dildo always satisfied her citing that it’s the main reason she has been single for over a year now.

She posted a grided photo of herself and the dildo with the caption:

READ  FG Inaugurates National Honours Award Committee

“Some of y’all wonder how I’ve been single over a year well that’s the secret Y’all my s3xy dildo it satisfies me than 99.9% of the guys I’ve ever dated”.


Tags

You may also like

Vogue declares Wizkid as Africa’s hottest pop star

Gay lecturer caught and exposed in Ibadan (Details)

Reekado Banks speaks on reported fight with Kizz Daniel

No woman can do shakara for me, I am a very good cook – Ramsey Nouah speaks on his 16 years of marriage

Osun Election: Errant corps members will be arrested and prosecuted – NYSC State Coordinator

Pretty Nigerian Lady reveals how her bike man set her up for robbery

“Wizkid is Africa’s hottest pop star” – Vogue Magazine declares

Bobrisky slays in unedited photos to prove his skin is flawless

More info on the duel between Reekado Banks and Kizz Daniel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *