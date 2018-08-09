Entertainment

9ice’s Ex-Wife, Toni Payne Still Searching For True Love 7 Years After Their Divorce

Singer 9ice’s ex-wife, Toni Payne who got divorced about 7 years ago is staying single till she finds her forever love.

She wrote:

9ice and Tony Payne parted ways when rumours emerged that she had an affair with rapper, Ruggedman while being married to him. The drama led to the exchange of diss tracks from loyalists of both parties including the major actors themselves.

READ  Rossy Utojiuba, Most Beautiful Girl From Anambra State (Photos)

9ice and Ruggedman later settled while Tony Payne relocated to the United States of America with the son she had with 9ice.

9ice, 38, has put another woman in the family way.


You may also like

“Stop this habit of asking people to get married because their age-mates are married” – Juliet Ibrahim

“I’m a proud Catholic…. No need to Judge” – John Dumelo to People Accusing him of Idolatry over Instagram Post

If I handle Bobrisky, he’ll turn straight-Cossy Ojiakor

Linda Ikeji set to receive a honorary doctorate degree from Georgia university

Peter Okoye flaunts mansion, car fleet to inspire and motivate fans

Check out photos of Mr 2kay’s new Lexus car worth N10M!

Akpororo Gets A Street Named After Him In Lagos (Photo)

’30BillionGang’, DJ Ecool buys himself a ₦16 million diamond encrusted watch, Davido reacts

Why I added Omosexy to my name – Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *