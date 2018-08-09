Uncategorized

‘A wife is a screed job, Put ego aside & submit’ – Gideon Okeke issues advice to Nigerian men

Nigerian movie actor, Gideon Okeke who had his traditional wedding in April this year, is apparently enjoying the marriage experience.

The actor, who came up with some words of advice for men regarding marriage, took to social media to dish it out.

Okeke shared a photo of himself enjoying boiled corn and pear served by his wife and told men that a wife is a sacred job.

He advised them to put “ego aside and submit” and they will see themselves “levitate” as the woman will “sandpaper you to perfection”.

He wrote:

“Her : Babe, is it flowing?
“Me : Not quite honey. Writers block.
“Her : OK. Hol this corn tight for me till I finish cooking.
“Me : Yes Love.
“Man mi… I tell ya. A wife is a screed job. Put ego aside and submit. Watch urself levitate.
“Sand-paper You to perfection.”

Gideon Okeke is a Nigerian actor, model and TV Presenter. He came to the public eye in 2006 when he appeared as a contestant on the first edition of Big Brother Nigeria. In 2008, Gideon joined the cast of MNET TV series Tinsel on which he is a regular to date.

