Abayomi Shogunle promises to give N25k each to anyone that can share 4 videos of Nigerian police brutality

Assistant Commissioner Of Police, Abayomi Shogunle threw up a challenge while sharing a video of a US police officer repeatedly punching a man on the face yesterday. He says Nigerian police officers don’t punch their citizens.

Abayomi asked for Nigerians to post videos of policemen punching any Nigerian and that he would give N25,000 each for all 4 videos. According to him, only videos posted under his tweet will be considered.

Watch the video he shared below

A Baltimore USA policeman repeatedly punching a man in the face before tackling him to the ground on 11.08.2018.

I believe Nigeria policemen don’t do this, I will give ₦25k each to 4 videos showing NPF officers doing SAME THING in video. #PoliceBrutality #EndSARS @PoliceNG_PCRRU pic.twitter.com/n9Kh43Ip8N — Abayomi Shogunle (@YomiShogunle) August 12, 2018

Some Nigerians have posted some videos which he has waved off. See some of the videos and his response below

The police slapped this guy and hit him with his gun. You can’t drive freely again. This happened in sagamu. pic.twitter.com/mXDk9JZMLe — Puffking (@puffking101) August 12, 2018



Yomi Shogunle was recently under fire for tweeting about the Special Anti-Robbery Squad #EndSARS campaign.

Shogunle has always stated that he is a firm believer that videos surfacing on the internet about SARS are mere allegations against the Police institution. He has also restated that there must be a burden of proof to show that there was a brutality.

However, he finally agreed to #EndSARS on the condition that Nigerians retweet his #EndSARS tweet 186 million times.

Aggreived Nigerians expressed their disappointment on Twitter for his terrible show of leadership and height of insensitivity.