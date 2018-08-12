News, Uncategorized, Viral

Abayomi Shogunle promises to give N25k each to anyone that can share 4 videos of Nigerian police brutality

Assistant Commissioner Of Police, Abayomi Shogunle threw up a challenge while sharing a video of a US police officer repeatedly punching a man on the face yesterday. He says Nigerian police officers don’t punch their citizens.

Abayomi asked for Nigerians to post videos of policemen punching any Nigerian and that he would give N25,000 each for all 4 videos. According to him, only videos posted under his tweet will be considered.

Watch the video he shared below

Some Nigerians have posted some videos which he has waved off. See some of the videos and his response below


 Yomi Shogunle was recently under fire for tweeting about the Special Anti-Robbery Squad #EndSARS campaign.

Shogunle has always stated that he is a firm believer that videos surfacing on the internet about SARS are mere allegations against the Police institution. He has also restated that there must be a burden of proof to show that there was a brutality.

However, he finally agreed to #EndSARS on the condition that Nigerians retweet his #EndSARS tweet 186 million times.

Aggreived Nigerians expressed their disappointment on Twitter for his terrible show of leadership and height of insensitivity.


Tags

You may also like

Wizkid Launches StarBoy Clothing Line In New York At a Pop-up Shop (Photos)

Tonto Dikeh laments after Arik air delayed her flight for over 7hours., calls them destiny killers

“I’d Choose You All Over Again.” – Stephanie Coker Celebrates Her Husband On Their One Year Wedding Anniversary

Atiku: I Will Do One Term Only, If Elected President in 2019

Tonto Dikeh calls out Arik air, tags them destiny killers for delaying her flight for over 7hours

President Buhari offered me ₦2 billion to decamp to APC, but i rejected it – Akwa Ibom Speaker

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 12th August

Davido’s girlfriend, Chioma shares photos of her look-alike sister

Kogi bye-election: 3 onions and salt shared to voters by politicians (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *