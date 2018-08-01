Abductors Return Kidnapped Boy On Compassionate Grounds

File Photo

The police in Katsina State are on the trail of some suspected hoodlums, who on Saturday allegedly kidnapped one of the children of Alhaji Sabo Musa, the Special Adviser on Restoration to the Governor of the state.

The victim, identified as Jafar, was said to have gone missing while playing with his friends in his parents’ neighbourhood in Katsina, but was later seen a few hours later with a letter said to have been written by the abductors.

In the letter written in Hausa laguage, the abductors said they decided to return the boy to his parents on compassionate grounds.

They reportedly demanded that government should provide employment for youths in the state.

Spokesman for the Katsina State Police Command, Gambo Isah, confirmed the development on Monday.

Isah, a Superintendent of Police described the kidnappers as “local boys,” declaring that police were already on their trail.

He said, “The boy was found to be missing but a few minutes later, he was found in the neighbourhood and a letter was found in his pocket.

“We have already got a lead on the hoodlums. They are local boys. We will soon get them.”

