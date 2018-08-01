Accident Survivors Celebrating With Bottles Of Beer On The Road After Car Crash In Imo (Photos)

A man and his friends have been seen drinking beer by the roadside to celebrate their survival after their truck plunged into Efe river, yesterday, in Okigwe, Imo State.

Scene of the car crash

Some men have been captured on camera celebrating their survival in an uncommon manner after being involved in a truck accident in Imo state.

It was gathered that the heavy duty truck from Okigwe failed brake while in motion and landed very close to Efe river in the Okigwe area of the state.

Rather than become sorrowful following the crash, the driver, conductor and well wishers celebrated at the accident scene with bottles of beer since no life was lost.

See more photos below;

Accident survivors celebrating by the road side