Acting President Osinbajo sacks DSS Boss Lawal Daura: See Why.

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has terminated the appointment of Department of State Services (DSS) DG Lawal Daura.

This was made known in a series of tweets by Osinbajo’s Senior Special Assistant (Media and Publicity) Laolu Akande.

He said:

AgP Yemi Osinbajo has directed the termination of the appointment of the DG of the DSS, Mr. Lawal Musa Daura.

Mr. Daura has been directed to hand over to the most senior officer of the State Security Service until further notice.

Masked operatives of the DSS had blocked the entrance to the National Assembly on Tuesday in what is being reported as an alleged attempt to get pro-Buhari supporters to impeach the Senate President Bukola Saraki.

The officers later granted the lawmakers entry into their offices.

Saraki has dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for People’s Democratic Party (PDP) last week.

UPDATE :-

Following the sack of the Director General of the Department of the State Security (DSS), the Office of the Ag. President has released a statement on the reasons behind the action.

The Press statement is as follows:

STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE

PRESS STATEMENT

ACTING PRESIDENT CONDEMNS UNAUTHORIZED TAKEOVER OF THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has described the unauthorized takeover of the National Assembly complex earlier today as a gross violation of constitutional order, rule of law and all acceptable notions of law and order.

According to him, the unlawful act which was done without the knowledge of the Presidency is condemnable and completely unacceptable.

By this statement, Professor Osinbajo is consequently assuring Nigerians that all persons within the law enforcement apparatus who participated in this travesty will be identified and subjected to appropriate disciplinary action.

Laolu Akande

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity,

Office of the Acting President,

7th August, 2018