Actress Eucharia Anunobi bags post graduate diploma in Pastoral and Leadership course (Photos)

Veteran actress, Eucharia Anunobi, yesterday, bagged a post graduate diploma in Pastoral and Leadership course from the Redeemers International Leadership Academy.

She shared photos from her graduation which happened recently. Congrats to her!

”Stagnant waters stink . Evolve and upgrade yourself ! Get back to school !! Thanking Yahweh (GOD) for successfully completing and graduating from REDEEMERS INTERNATIONAL LEADERSHIP ACADEMY ( RILA ) with a POST GRADUATE DIPLOMA IN PASTORAL AND LEADERSHIP COURSE , AUGUST / 8 / 2018 .

Hmmm BACHELOR OF ARTS : ENGLISH LANGUAGE – UNIVERSITY OF NIGERIA NSUKKA , MASTERS IN SOCIAL WORKS – LAGOS STATE UNIVERSITY .

Moving onto greater glory steadily . Please join me and celebrate the king of glory , JESUS CHRIST , who made it possible” she wrote

See photos below;