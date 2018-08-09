Uncategorized, Viral

Actress Eucharia Anunobi bags post graduate diploma in Pastoral and Leadership course (Photos)

Actress Eucharia Anunobi bags post graduate diploma in Pastoral and Leadership course (Photos)Veteran actress, Eucharia Anunobi, yesterday, bagged a post graduate diploma in Pastoral and Leadership course from the Redeemers International Leadership Academy.

She shared photos from her graduation which happened recently. Congrats to her!

”Stagnant waters stink . Evolve and upgrade yourself ! Get back to school !! Thanking Yahweh (GOD) for successfully completing and graduating from REDEEMERS INTERNATIONAL LEADERSHIP ACADEMY ( RILA ) with a POST GRADUATE DIPLOMA IN PASTORAL AND LEADERSHIP COURSE , AUGUST / 8 / 2018 .
Hmmm BACHELOR OF ARTS : ENGLISH LANGUAGE – UNIVERSITY OF NIGERIA NSUKKA , MASTERS IN SOCIAL WORKS – LAGOS STATE UNIVERSITY .
Moving onto greater glory steadily . Please join me and celebrate the king of glory , JESUS CHRIST , who made it possible” she wrote

