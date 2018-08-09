Actress Eucharia Anunobi gets her diploma in Pastoral and Leadership course (Photos)

Ace Nollywood actress, Eucharia Anunobi, has just acquired her post graduate diploma in Pastoral and Leadership course yesterday from the Redeemers International Leadership Academy.

Sharing the photos from her graduation the actress wrote;

”Stagnant waters stink . Evolve and upgrade yourself ! Get back to school !! Thanking Yahweh (GOD) for successfully completing and graduating from REDEEMERS INTERNATIONAL LEADERSHIP ACADEMY ( RILA ) with a POST GRADUATE DIPLOMA IN PASTORAL AND LEADERSHIP COURSE , AUGUST / 8 / 2018 .

Hmmm BACHELOR OF ARTS : ENGLISH LANGUAGE – UNIVERSITY OF NIGERIA NSUKKA , MASTERS IN SOCIAL WORKS – LAGOS STATE UNIVERSITY .

Moving onto greater glory steadily . Please join me and celebrate the king of glory , JESUS CHRIST , who made it possible”

she wrote

See photos below;