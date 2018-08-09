Uncategorized

Actress Eucharia Anunobi gets her diploma in Pastoral and Leadership course (Photos)

Ace Nollywood actress, Eucharia Anunobi, has just acquired her post graduate diploma in Pastoral and Leadership course yesterday from the Redeemers International Leadership Academy.

Sharing the photos from her graduation the actress wrote;

”Stagnant waters stink . Evolve and upgrade yourself ! Get back to school !! Thanking Yahweh (GOD) for successfully completing and graduating from REDEEMERS INTERNATIONAL LEADERSHIP ACADEMY ( RILA ) with a POST GRADUATE DIPLOMA IN PASTORAL AND LEADERSHIP COURSE , AUGUST / 8 / 2018 .
Hmmm BACHELOR OF ARTS : ENGLISH LANGUAGE – UNIVERSITY OF NIGERIA NSUKKA , MASTERS IN SOCIAL WORKS – LAGOS STATE UNIVERSITY .
Moving onto greater glory steadily . Please join me and celebrate the king of glory , JESUS CHRIST , who made it possible”

she wrote

READ  Labour bill tears Senate apart

See photos below;





Tags

You may also like

Teebillz replies follower who still ‘sees love in his eyes’ and wants Wizkid to leave Tiwa Savage

UNILAG Student buys N1million worth of phones with fake credit alert

DJ Cuppy reacts to her boo, Asa Asika’s throwback photo, hints they had been close since 2011

American singer, Ciara set to release a new single, “Freak Me” featuring Tekno

Judge Says Having A School Certificate Is Not Compulsory For Governorship Candidates; Declares Senator Adeleke Eligible

“Am I rude and arrogant?” – Timaya asks his fans some vital questions (Video)

Adams Oshiomhole appoints Goodswill Akpabio as APC leader in Akwa Ibom State

Catholic Church warns members against endorsing politicians, parties

Nigerian filmmaker/model narrates how ‘faith’ got her a brand new BMW X6M

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *