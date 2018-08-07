Trending, Uncategorized

Actress Funke Akindele Bello celebrates as she clocks 5 million followers (VIDEO)

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele Bello AKA Jenifa is jubiliating for being among the first of her colleagues in the movie industry to hit a whopping 5 million followers on popular social media app, Instagram.

The lawyer turned entertainer did well to thank her fans and celebrate this milestone.
Sharing a short clip of her dancing, the movie producer wrote:

5m followers!!! Oya legoooo!!! My fans are badder than yours💋💋💋 love you guys!! Thanks for always supporting my works!! May God bless you all. Now time to go use this number of followers to collect money for bank 😂😂 #authenticfans #jenifans #awontemi #itsbyGodsgrace

A post shared by Funke Akindele Bello (@funkejenifaakindele) on

Gaining alot of followers is a big deal for people especially for celebrities because it shows your popularity and ultimately, open doors for brand influencing and advertising.





