Actress Ini Edo Looks Classy In New Photos

 

Ini Edo

Nollywood actress, Ini Edo has always showed great taste in her fashion sense. She is a stunning sight to behold as she stepped out in a lovely shirt tucked in a thigh high slit skirt.

Apart from the photo above, the 36 year old whose marriage failed shows that she is still very much in good shape as she dresses in a youthful way with her jeans and sneakers.

Ini Edo has featured in over 100 local movies over the years but it appears she is on a lengthy career recess.

See more photos:

