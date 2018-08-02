Entertainment, Gossip, Uncategorized

Actress Mimi Orjiekwe buys herself Lekki house and brand new Range Rover (Photos)

Mimi Orjiekwe has gotten herself a new Lekki property and a brand new Range Rover.

She recently revealed she regrets her decision to settle for acting as a career and said she would have been a better person if she was working in the oil and gas sector.

She seems to be doing just fine in the entertainment industry as she took to her social media page to share a photo of her brand new range rover.

She simply captioned the photo:

#Levelup# baby touched ground

See more photos below:

She said, “I still have a lot to do as an actor and woman, though I am enjoying my life. If I had known better, I would have probably pursued a career in the oil and gas sector. I love acting but there is no money in it as much as in the oil sector. I have a lot of expenses; I have a baby, do charity, like to look good and have a family to support. For you to be able to do all these, you need to make a lot of money. Unfortunately, acting cannot give you much money.”

