Actress Nadia Buari Spotted Inside Keke Napep (Photos)

Nadia Buari volunteered to be the Keke rider for her fans on social media with lovely fun photos shared for people to see.

It’s not clear if she can truly ride the transport facility or she was simply posing for pictures with it.

“Morning buttercakes…today..I am ur “keke” driver. Where do ya’ll wana go?” was the caption attached to the three photos.

Nadia Buari (born 21 November 1982) is a Ghanaian actress. She received two nominations for Best Actress in a Leading Role at the African Movie Academy Awards in 2001 and 2009.

Buari was born in Ghana,Takoradi to a Lebanese father and Ghanaian mother. She studied performing arts at the University of Ghana and graduated with a BFA degree.

Throughout her school life she was actively involved in school drama and dance clubs.