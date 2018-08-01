Actress, Uche Ogbodo Wows In Beautiful Traditional Outfit

Uche Ogbodo has stunned her many fans on Instagram with some really good photos of herself looking great in traditional outfit.

The actress posted the photos on Tuesday and followed them up with some words of inspiration to her fans.

Below is what she wrote:

“This love letter is to that girl within every woman who believes she is nothing. This letter is to remind you – babe, you’re strong. You’re beautiful. You’re powerful. You’re brave. You’re a wonderful masterpiece that isn’t even finished yet.

“You have a purpose in this world to show how to love and it begins within you. You are not an ugly, broken thing. You are a woman who can stand tall in light of difficulty. You are a woman who can soften with compassion and empathy. You are a woman who has seen the good in other people just as much as she has seen the bad.

“You are a woman wise and well-worn like a blanket that keeps those she loves warm. You are a woman who is fierce, wild and adventurous. Even when you are more prone to quiet moments and tranquil scenery: remember you are glorious even in the stillness

“This letter is to the girl in the mirror, You are a Goddess

“Mua”

